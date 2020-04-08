Admiral takes a break – – The KHL Has Lost a Team

Admiral Vladivostok announced that it will not be competing in KHL next season. The club will continue to operate its junior team and youth activities but is taking a one-year sabbatical from KHL. The decision follows the announcement that the local authorities in the Primorye region will divert funding from professional sports organizations towards providing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Admiral is expected to return to the competition in the 2021-22 campaign.

