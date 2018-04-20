Sean Stone is Fantastic in Campy New Movie

Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece releases on May25th. It’s a fun movie featuring Sean Stone as “The Fist” as he travels through a bizarrely funny world trying to right a lot of wrongs.

“I’ll be honest that was Alex Wraith’s idea. The character of the fist. Alex said he had a vision of an 80’s action guy. That was before he met me. When he met me he said, ‘you’re the fist’,” Stone laughed.

Stone didn’t know what he was talking about, but he soon found out. The character looks like a 70’s man, complete with a lot of hair, everywhere.

“I’ll take responsibility for the chest air, armpit. Real men have hair,” Stone joked.

This movie has a porn theme, an action movie theme, and a bad karate movie theme as well. If you loved the “The Last Dragon” then you have to see this!

“A little bit of all of the above because, don’t forget, Bruce Lee had a good sense of humor in all of his movies. We knew going into it, with a good budget you can have some very good action, we can never compete with a legend. Why try and outdo the best in martial arts?,” said Stone. “The Last Dragon, yeah because Taimak is the Dragon and we got him to reprise his role. He’s not Bruce Leroy but he is a wiser, supernatural being,”



Ron Jeremy is in this movie as well.

“I think it’s awesome that Jeremy is in there and there’s no actual nudity.”

Former WWE champ Bill Goldberg and UFC legend Don Frye have some memorable moments. There’s a car wash scene that’s hilarious.

“It’s pretty cool to have Don Frye and Bill Goldberg going at it. These are legendary fighters. It had a little bit of a Bugs Bunny feel to it or a Three Stooges comedy,” Stone added

Bianca Van Damme (daughter of Jean Claude) does a good job in a very prominent role. Danny Trejo is always fabulous. Stone and Wraith created something different.

“We’re in this age of super hero movies, and how do we do the action hero? We don’t want to pretend we’re re-inventing the wheel. We’re going to do it with our own sense of style, sense of humor, and a lot of references to Sonny Chiba movies and references to bad, samurai cop level of movies as well. Whether they like martial arts or not they can laugh and have a good time.”

Comedy Dynamics released the film:

Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is one of the largest independent comedy production and distribution companies, producing Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, Animal Planet’s Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the new scripted comedy on Hulu, There’s… Johnny!, History’s Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2’s Wild ’N On Tour, and Hulu’s Coming To The Stage. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Katt Williams and many more. In total, 12 of Comedy Dynamics’ albums produced between 2013-2015 have been Grammy-nominated, with two wins.

Here is a list of the cast and who you can expect to see in it:

Cast:

SEAN STONE

BIANCA VAN DAMME

MICHAEL DUDIKOFF

ALEXANDER WRAITH

JUHAHN JONES

DON FRYE

VICTOR ORTIZ

BILL GOLDBERG

RICHARD GRIECO

JASON LONDON

JEREMY LONDON

ERNIE REYES, JR.

SIMON RHEE

CYNTHIA ROTHROCK

JENA SIMS

SEAN WHALEN

DON ‘THE DRAGON’ WILSON

MICHAEL WINSLOW

CHUCK ZITO

With TINY LISTER as SUPERFLY

And TAIMAK as THE DRAGON

And DANNY TREJO

SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY

SAM J. JONES

TOMMY DAVIDSON

‘JUDO’ GENE LEBELL

PROFESSOR GRIFF

The trailer:

