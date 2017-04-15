Flyers’ Madsen Could Take Harvard All The Way

Providence – -The constant at Harvard University is head coach, Ted Donato. He was a solid NHL player and he’s been guiding the ship since 2004. Jimmy Vesey aside, this team still has Alex Kerfoot (Devils), Ryan Donato (Ted’s son), and goalie Merrick Madsen (Flyers) to name a few. It’s these three and the fact that they have 7 seniors that makes me think they can win it all.

Madsen was drafted out of high school. In his first rookie camp he was legit skinny. Now 6-5, 190, this applied mathematics major knows how to cut down the angles and then some. He’s having a great year and now his first mission is to beat the hometown, Providence College Friars.

Here’s some of my scouting on some of the Crimson’s key players:

18 – Adam Fox – 5-10, 185 – D – Calgary – Sharp passes to get the offense started. Good play against the wall to keep pucks in that were meant to be cleared. He plays on the PK. Has an active stick on defense. Does a nice job of cutting off passing lanes. He weaves his way up the ice even with resistance. He has a tricky skating style. He makes perfect outlet passes. He’s smooth shaking off the opposition. His backwards skating is excellent. He plays on the point on the top PP. He was on the ice for two goals.

14 – Alex Kerfoot 5-10, 175 – C – He’s playing on the top line. He is sneaky fast on face-offs with good technique. His forechecking is strong. He’s solid on the PK.

16 – Ryan Donato – 6-1, 181 – LW – Bruins -He scored a hard-working goal off the wall. He has good stick work in the offensive zone. He had a big steal and almost scored a shortie. His stamina could be better. He seemed to run low early on some shifts.

31 – Merrick Madsen – 6-5, 190 – G – He was sharp early. Now, 6-5, 190 he’s getting stronger and it shows. He played tough with a man down. Up 3-2 he made a big glove save headed top shelf. He’s smart, takes good angles and covers up quickly. He doesn’t panic.

2 – Tyler Moy – 6-1, 204 – RW – Nashville – He’s quick to pucks in the corners. He’s good on d-zone draws. His second period goal picked the top corner on the off wing. He gets scoring chances. Love his hard shot. He plays solid defense.

25 – Wiley Sherman – 6-7, 220 -D – Bruins – He gets back fast on defense. He could be more physical. He plays it safe and simple. There’s a lot to like here but he might need 1 more year in college to perfect his game. This is his junior season. He plays the left side on the top pairing.

12 – John Marino – 6-2, 181 – D – Nashville – He plays on the PK. Quick to steer pucks from the net. May have to work on decision making? Plays physical. Blocks shots. He plays on the top pairing on the right side. He’s a right-handed shot.

17 – Sean Malone – 6-0, 190 – C – Sabres – He’s the second line center on this team. He’s a senior. He makes sharp oases in the neutral zone. He has some speed to the net and made things happen. He’s physical and really imposed his will in the defensive zone.