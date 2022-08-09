Some 2023 Draft Eligible Players To Watch in the 2022 World Junior Championship￼

All eyes will be on Connor Bedard. He’s the most heavily scouted player since Connor McDavid. He gets people out of their seats and it only takes one of his significant shifts. The problem is, that he rarely has a bad shift. He’s obviously great. Here are a few others.

Dalibor Dvorsky – Slovakia – 6-1, 170 – C – Great one-timer. Always in the play with stick down. Excellent stick and puck and good hockey I.Q. He will go very high in the draft. He’s a showman after he scores as well.

Charlie Stramel – USA – 6-3, 215 – RW – He’s a good skater. Good stick defensively. Very good around the net. Will follow up on his own rebounds. Hard to move from the crease. Plays physical at times too.

David Reinbacher – Austria – 6-2, 187 – D – Strong steady stick on defense. Excellent one-timer. Wins puck battles. Blocks shots. Will pinch when it presents itself.

Ian Scherzer – Austria – 6-0, 181 – C – Finds those open spaces on the ice to receive a pass and make a scoring chance out of it. Especially on the power play. He has some nice dekes in him. He is tricky and will go backdoor on the opposition. Makes the patient pass. Playing in Sweden is good for his development.

Let’s see how they do. Enjoy the tournament.