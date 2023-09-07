The Paley Center for Media Unveils Spectacular Fall Season at The Paley Museum 

(NEW YORK, NY) The Paley Center for Media announces its much-anticipated fall season of best-in-class programming, impactful series, and industry-facing events celebrating media, sports, gaming, and entertainment at The Paley Museum, located in the heart of midtown at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. This year’s iconic PaleyFest NY, the premier television event of the New York fall season, will showcase exclusive television screenings, red carpets, and behind-the-scenes discussions with a selection from some of the best and brightest in entertainment, broadcast news, daytime, and unscripted television. The festival, which will run from Wednesday, October 11 through Tuesday, October 17, announces an early lineup featuring Live with Kelly and Mark and Shark Tank, with the full festival lineup to be announced and tickets on sale for Paley and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, September 12. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews begin streaming on Tuesday, September 19 for Paley Members and Friday, September 22 for the general public.



Football takes the spotlight once again on Thursday, September 28 with Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football moderated by Savannah Guthrie, Co-anchor of TODAY and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent; and featuring NBC Sports’ prominent commentators and producers for an in-depth discussion on the evolution of the show and the game on everyone’s mind that weekend. The sports momentum continues into Hispanic Heritage Month with A Paley Tribute to Roberto Clemente: The Legend of #21. The Paley Center for Media worked with Major League Baseball, the Roberto Clemente Foundation, and expert collector Paul Kutch, to bring together personal and cultural artifacts that help tell the story of the charismatic Roberto Clemente, one of the best right fielders who ever lived. Fifty years ago, Clemente was the first Latin American baseball player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Paley exhibit opens on September 15, the same day that the MLB celebrates Clemente’s life and legacy with Roberto Clemente Day. The fall season at The Paley Museum continues with two PaleyImpact events exploring Media’s Role in Combating Antisemitism. The first, Fighting Antisemitism Through Tech, will take place on Tuesday, September 19, and features distinguished experts representing the fields of tech, media, education, and the historical preservation of the Holocaust discussing the innovative ways AI, Gaming, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality are becoming significant tools in the fight against antisemitism. On Wednesday, October 25, a highly anticipated special screening of David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count will be hosted at The Paley Museum followed by a conversation with the renowned writer and special guests featured in the documentary. In this provocative film adaptation of his bestselling book of the same title, British comedian and writer David Baddiel explores the spread of unchecked antisemitism and why he believes Jews are too often overlooked in current discussions and policies addressing racism.



The Paley Impact series exploring Media’s Role in Combating Antisemitism is made possible by the generous support of Ronald S. Lauder. The Paley Media Council’s industry-facing events offer the highest caliber thought-leadership, discussions, and access to leading media industry executives and global leaders beginning Thursday, September 21 with the season’s first PaleyDialogue, A Conversation with William J. Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency; and continues November 7 and 8 with what’s been referred to as the “Davos of Media,” the 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit. The discussions at this year’s Summit will focus on Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas are Reshaping Media addressing topical issues in tech, media, and business, among many others. The agenda and full list of speakers will be announced next week. The Paley International Council Summit is made possible through the generous support of William S. Paley Foundation, Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon.“We are thrilled to unveil an exceptional array of programming for the fall season at The Paley Museum,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “From exciting conversations with sports legends to thought-provoking discussions, to our renowned PaleyFest NY festival and the Paley International Council Summit, our fall lineup promises to engage, inspire, and entertain.”



Later this fall, The Paley Center for Media will present its annual holiday extravaganza PaleyLand at The Paley Museum from November 25, 2023, to January 7, 2024. This one-of-a-kind, interactive, holiday experience for all ages is part of The Paley Museum’s unique family programming, which includes a state-of-the-art gaming facility, PaleyGX Gaming, and VR Studio, offering visitors the chance to try the hottest games across the latest systems including Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Switch, Oculus VR, and PC.



For ticket information, please visit the Paley Center website. Memberships are available for early access to Paley’s signature media, sports, gaming, and entertainment events this fall. For current listings of the Fall Season at The Paley Museum and information regarding upcoming announcements, please visit our website and refer below.



PaleyFest Fall TV PreviewsStream Exclusive Conversations with the Stars of the Fall TV Season Tuesday, September 19, 2023 (Citi & Paley Members)Friday, September 22, 2023 (General Public)Get a sneak peek into the upcoming fall television season with exclusive conversations featuring the stars, creatives, and innovators behind a selection of the season’s most anticipated new and returning series! Featuring: The Amazing RaceLove & Marriage: HuntsvilleFull Lineup for PaleyFest Fall TV Previews to be announced September 19, 2023. Citi is the returning Official Sponsor and Official Card of PaleyFest NY and PaleyFest Fall TV



Previews paleyfest.org/previews PaleyExhibit: A Paley Tribute to Roberto Clemente: The Legend of #21Wednesday, September 15 to Sunday, October 29, 2023Wednesdays to Sundays, 12:00 to 6:00 pmCelebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame at The Paley Museum. Witness the defining moments of Clemente’s magnificent career as you delve into a collection of rare photographs, stirring videos, and authentic artifacts. Beyond his on-field achievements, Clemente’s profound influence reached far and wide. Leveraging his fame, he instilled hope and inspired change in underserved communities worldwide, leaving behind a legacy as a compassionate humanitarian that continues to motivate us decades after his historic career. This exhibit begins when you enter Forbes Field, the ballpark where the great Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder played from 1955 to 1970. It pays homage to Roberto Clemente’s extraordinary life, presenting a compelling timeline that traces his journey from humble beginnings to the first Latin American ever to be elected to the hallowed halls of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.



Admission is included with general admission; Paley Members always enjoy free admission to The Paley Museum. https://www.paleycenter.org/events/exhibit-roberto-clemente PaleyImpact: Fighting Antisemitism Through TechTuesday, September 19, 2023, at 7:00 pmThis unique PaleyImpact event—part of the Paley Center’s series Media’s Role Combating Antisemitism—will explore the innovative ways that AI, Gaming, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality are becoming significant tools in fighting antisemitism. Panelists will discuss and present the cutting-edge technologies they are employing to preserve and transmit the history of the Holocaust by connecting new audiences and future generations to survivors and their stories.



Those who attend the event will have the opportunity to try various demos of the experiences, both before and after the discussion.



Members: $15; General Public: $25



PaleyDialogue: A Conversation with William J. Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Thursday, September 21 from 12:30 to 2:00 pmA rare glimpse behind the scenes of one of the world’s most secret organizations from CIA Director William J. Burns. This frank discussion between esteemed Director Burns and Amna Nawaz, Co-Anchor, PBS NewsHour will inform Paley Media Council members of emerging international security issues, the key threats to business that all companies should know, and what keeps the director up at night.This event is only open to members of the Paley Media Council . https://www.paleycenter.org/industry-events/cia-director-william-j-burns/ PALEYGX Minecraft Build ChallengeSaturday, September 23 at 2:00 pmGet ready to put your building skills to the test at our Minecraft Build Challenge! Up to forty contestants will face off in timed design challenges, using their favorite machine: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Switch, or PC. Each round will be judged based on creativity, and only the most innovative builders will vie for the grand prize. Two groups of contestants will tackle two build challenges each, and the top three winners from each group will battle it out in the finals. Only the top two contestants will win, so don’t miss this thrilling opportunity to showcase your talents and become the Minecraft Build Challenge champion!



This event is free (and PaleyGX Studio Entry fee is waived). General Public must pay museum admission fee; Paley Members always enjoy free admission to The Paley Museum. https://www.paleycenter.org/events/minecraft-build-challenge/ Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night FootballThursday, September 28 at 6:30 pmA behind-the-scenes conversation with NBC Sunday Night Football, a prime-time champion for an unprecedented twelve consecutive years. The show’s commentators and producers will discuss how the show has evolved and changed since debuting in 2006, analyzing the most compelling storylines of the new NFL season including that weekend’s Sunday night matchup: Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Don’t miss this chance to be in the room to hear first-hand from the record-setting broadcast team!



In Person:

Mike Tirico, Play-by-Play

Cris Collinsworth, Analyst

Melissa Stark, Sideline Reporter

Rob Hyland, Coordinating Producer

Drew Esocoff, Director Moderator: Savannah Guthrie, Coanchor of TODAY and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent



Members: $36; General Public: $45 https://www.paleycenter.org/events/2023-nbc-sunday-night-football/ PaleyFest NY: See TV’s Brightest Stars and Biggest Names at The Paley MuseumWednesday, October 11to October 17, 2023PaleyFest New York returns to The Paley Museum Wednesday, October 11 through Tuesday, October 17. Once again, this year’s festival will feature an exciting lineup of TV’s brightest stars and biggest names with live conversations and interactive Q&As in the intimate Paley theater plus an array of entertaining and inspiring screenings. PaleyFest NY audiences enjoy fascinating conversations featuring behind-the-scenes scoops and insights, untold stories, funny anecdotes, and more. Featuring:Live with Kelly and Mark Shark Tank



The full PaleyFest NY lineup will be announced Tuesday, September 12, 2023- Justin and Brian to provide line here about tickets being available. Citi is the returning Official Sponsor and Official Card of PaleyFest NY and PaleyFest Fall TV Previews paleyfest.org David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count Exclusive Screening and DiscussionWednesday, October 25, 2023 6:30 PMAs part of the PaleyImpact series Media’s Role in Combating Antisemitism, The Paley Center for Media is pleased to present a highly anticipated screening of David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count. In this provocative adaptation of the book with the same title, British comedian and writer David Baddiel explores the spread of unchecked rampant antisemitism and why he believes Jews are too often overlooked in current dialogues about discrimination and policies that address racism.



Following the screening, David Baddiel will be joined by acclaimed writers Jonathan Safran Foer and Dara Horn, who appear in the film, for a candid discussion on the rising tide of antisemitism in society.



In Person:

David Baddiel, Comedian and Author

Jonathan Safran Foer, Award-winning Author, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close and Everything Is Illuminated

Dara Horn, Award-winning Author, Eternal Life, The World to Come, and People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted PresentMembers: $15; General Public: $25paleycenter.org



Paley International Council Summit – Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas are Reshaping MediaSummit Day 1: Tuesday, November 7 from 9:45 am to 6:00 pmSummit Day 2: Wednesday, November 8 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pmThe Paley International Council Summit, co-chaired by Dr. Henry A. Kissinger and Frank A. Bennack, Jr., has come to be regarded as one of the most influential gatherings in the industry, bringing together global dignitaries, chief executives, industry thought leaders, and the most innovative trendsetters from the world’s most important companies, to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community amongst peers. The Paley International Council Summit is made possible through the generous support of William S. Paley Foundation, Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon. This event is only open to members of the Paley Media Council . – it’s not just opened to media council members – also to people who purchase a delegate pass – per the release in June – we should say For delegation registration information, please visit: https://www.paleycenter.org/industry-events/paley-international-council-summit/



PaleyLand 2023 Saturday, November 25, 2023, to Sunday, January 7, 2024 PaleyLand returns to The Paley Museum for our annual holiday extravaganza! Enjoy weeks of festive fun for all ages including photos with Santa, meet-and-greets with beloved costumed characters, classic holiday programs, exclusive previews, arts and crafts, and a magical holiday train display. Admission is included with general admission; Paley Members always enjoy free admission to The Paley Museum.https://www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyland



