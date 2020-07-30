Cigar Aficionado Debuts World Premiere of Michael Jordan: The Complete Video Interview

New York, NY—In 2017, NBA legend Michael Jordan sat down with Cigar Aficionado editor and publisher Marvin R. Shanken for a rare, exclusive interview and video shoot for the magazine’s special 25th-anniversary issue. Now, for the first time, the magazine will air the 58-minute Michael Jordan interview on Thursday, July 30 at 7pm ET exclusively on cigaraficionado.com.

The debut comes on the heels of Jordan’s highly-acclaimed documentary, “The Last Dance,” which takes the viewer behind the scenes as he and the Chicago Bulls win their last championship. The ten-part-series, more than 20 years in the making, pulled in record numbers, with each episode attracting around 16 million viewers on ESPN alone. Millions more watched the show on ABC and Netflix—but there’s far more to the Jordan story.

“We welcome readers to a previously unseen, candid look at one of the world’s most interesting personalities and a man who really loves a good cigar,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher, Cigar Aficionado. “In this rare one-on-one interview with Jordan, we speak openly about life, Cuba, golf, family, what it takes to be a winner and so much more.”

Jordan, an intensely private man who gives few interviews, met Shanken at the Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida in the summer of 2017 for a second interview with the magazine (the first was in 2005). Highlights became the cover story of Cigar Aficionado’s December 2017 issue, and the short video clips from the conversation have received more than 2.3 million views. While clips have been viewed and stories have been read, no one has seen the entire conversation—until now.

The entire Michael Jordan interview will launch on Thursday, July 30 at 7pm ET on cigaraficionado.com.

