Cryofreeze CBD Review

Cryofreeze is a roll-on pain reliever that claims to temporarily remove the pain that we all have. Nagging little pains.

Here’s what the company says about it:

The first in a series of CBD-based sports/activity focused nutriceuticals, the new roll-on is able to mimic the therapeutic effects of cryotherapy by numbing pain points and reducing inflammation. And by introducing the natural pain-relieving properties found in CBD (and 8 other ingredients) to joints and muscles, it is also able to aid in the healing and recovery process. It is ideal for athletes and extreme sports enthusiasts, as well as weightlifters, fitness professionals, and everyday people like busy parents, business people, laborers, and anybody living with mild to moderate joint and/or muscle pain. I hope you’ll consider a blog post to let your readers know that it’s available.

I and another test subject used it on the neck, back and knee areas all with solid results. After I used it, I never had to re-apply it for that day.

I used it a few times before sporting activities and it was the best product I’ve ever used for that purpose.

Here are the ingredients:

CBD (Cannabidiol) 150 mg

Menthol 8.5% Clinical Level

Aloe Vera

Boswellia

Ilex

Peppermint Oil

Arnica

Glucosamine

Camphor

Chondroitin

Find out more about their products here:

www.omaxhealth.com

When this product boasts you will get relief in 10 minutes, believe it.