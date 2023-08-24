EXPEND4BLES GETS R-RATED IN RED BAND TRAILER DEBUT 

Genre: Action

Rating: R

Directed by: Scott Waugh

Screenplay by: Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams

Screen Story by: Spenser Cohen and Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhart

Based On: Characters Created by David Callaham

Cast: Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, with Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone

SYNOPSIS:

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media present A Nu Boyana Studios and Templeton Media Production in Association With Grobman Films in Association with Media Capital Technologies.





