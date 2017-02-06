Is Tom Brady the best ever NFL quarterback?

The best there ever is. The best there ever was. The best there ever will be.

Ask a New England Patriots fan who those sentences describe and the answer would be quick and obvious.

Tom Brady is their guy.

But is Brady the guy? The greatest quarterback in NFL history?

Not now. Not yet.

He needs one more jewel in his crown to confirm his coronation, and the opportunity to make it so comes in The Big Game at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

If Brady leads the Patriots to victory over the Atlanta Falcons, it will be his King Arthur pulling Excalibur from the stone moment.

He will have done something that no other quarterback in the history of the game has accomplished.

Brady will have won five rings.

photo by del Tufo.