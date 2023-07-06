Kasper Halttunen Has Great Intangibles 

Kasper Halttunen is 6’3”, 207 pounds this right winger has some talent. I watched him battle in international tournaments including the U18s, where he captained Team Finland and scored six goals and four assists in five games.

Halttunen likes to lay the body. He wins a fair amount of puck battles. He’s a good skater who can go wide, and he has good hands.

If he gets around the net, he can put it in. He was a good wrist shot too.I think he’s a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. All it takes is for one team to decide they want a powerful, strong, and going to get stronger, big wing who will be hard to handle down the road.

He didn’t score much in Liiga, but to be fair, he just turned 18 recently. He will get stronger, and when he does, he will be hard to handle.

I have him ranked, and I wanted to talk to him. Not many media people had him on their radar, but the few of us who did, including my longtime friend, Shane Malloy. It was a fun experience.