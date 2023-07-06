2023 NHL Combine Notes

I made this list to see if the Flyers or Rangers were going to surprise me with who they spoke to. I didn’t ask many of the top picks for obvious reasons. I asked about Zach Benson to see if the Flyers were interested because of his size. I didn’t get to ask Dalibor Dvorsky, and I wasn’t able to get everyone to answer. I got as much as I could.

The Flyers are interested in Oliver Moore, Ryan Leonard, David Reinbacher (Habs like him too), and I expect Will Smith to be gone before the 7th pick. That seems like a lock at this point. You can use my latest rankings as a guide and my final rankings will be out soon.

Zach Benson – C – WHL – He spoke with north of 15 teams – Flyers did their due diligence with him.

Benson photo by Sportsology

Axel Sandin Pellikka – D – SHL – He spoke with 24 teams.

David Edstrom – C – Frolunda – He spoke with 26 teams.

Caden Price – D – WHL – He spoke with 15 teams – Flyers didn’t speak with him. Unsure why they didn’t talk to him.

Sawyer Mynio – D – WHL – 15 teams – Spoke to some 2-3 times during the season but didn’t speak to here. Rangers and Flyers didn’t speak with him. He’s 6’1” and skinny so he might take a bit longer to develop.

Andrew Cristall – LW – WHL – He spoke to 21 teams.

Charlie Stramel – C/W – NCAA – He spoke with 25 teams – He spoke with the Flyers, Rangers, and Islanders. He’s a big, strong, all-around player.

William Whitelaw – C – USHL – He spoke with 20 teams – No Flyers but he spoke with the Rangers and Islanders. He’s 5’9”.

Gracyn Sawchyn – C – WHL – He spoke with 29 teams. The player and teams really aren’t sure where he will go in the first round.

Matthew Wood – C/W – NCAA – He said “people” are calling me a unicorn, but that meant some teams did. He’s big, and he’s a young center who plays wing too. He played wing in UConn this season as the youngest player in college hockey.

Jayden Perron – RW – USHL – Around 14 teams – He spoke with the Flyers.

Maxim Strbak – D – USHL – He said he spoke with most of the teams! And that included the Rangers, Flyers, and Islanders.

photo by Sportsology

Cameron Allen – D – OHL – He spoke to just under 20 teams – He didn’t speak with the Rangers. He did speak with the Flyers.

Nate Danielson – C – OHL – 21 teams – He did speak to the Rangers and Islanders.

David Edstrom – C – Frolunda – 26 teams.

Riley Heidt – C – WHL – Spoke to Rangers and Islanders.

Luca Cagnoni – D – WHL – He spoke with 10-15 teams – Flyers and Rangers didn’t speak with him. He’s talented but he’s 5’10”, 172 pounds, that could be why.

Lenni Hameenaho – LW – Liiga – 24 teams spoke with him. Didn’t divulge which ones.

Tom Willander – D – J20 Nationell – He met with 30 teams.

Brady Cleveland – D – NTDP – He talked to 19 teams – Flyers and Rangers spoke to him. He’s a shutdown defenseman with size and strength.

Andrew Strathmann – D – USHL – He talked to 11 teams – Flyers and Rangers passed. The Islanders spoke to him.

Gavin Brindley – RW – NCAA – He spoke with the Flyers and Rangers.