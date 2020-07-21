KHL Update: Helping young talent develop at home and penalizing them if they leave early

Throughout the summer, Russia has debated the possibility of introducing new legislation designed to encourage young athletes to remain in the country and develop their skills. Among the proposals is a law that would oblige under-23s to pay compensation to the clubs that trained them if they choose to move abroad to further their careers. KHL was consulted on this as part of the Ministry of Sport’s proposals, and league president Alexei Morozov said more about the league’s position.

“The KHL is keen to see young hockey players stay in Russia, develop into stars and excite fans here. I am sure we have every opportunity to do this,” he said in an exclusive interview with KHL.ru. “Every year we see how the clubs are improving their academies and sports schools. As a league, the KHL devotes a lot of attention to ensuring that promising young players do not get lost in the system and, after graduating through the Junior Hockey League, get their chance to play at the highest level. We see more and more examples of this every year.”

INTERVIEW: https://en.khl.ru/news/2020/07/14/470818.html