NE PATS FANS WANT BAILEY ZAPPE

Wanted to make you aware of a Change.org petition that is circulating. It represents a group of passionate real Patriot Diehard fans that have watched Bailey Zappe from his days at Western Kentucky all the way to the starting stage these past few weekends with the Patriots. The petition calls for keeping Bailey Zappe as the starting Quarterback and just garnering support for him, his family and all the fans that love him.

We haven’t been excited about Patriot football since the days Brady left, but since we are Diehards from well before the Belichick era, we stick with our team through thick and thin. These past few weekends we are finally energized again! We want to show Bailey Zappe support.

We ultimately know it isn’t our decision. It’s the coaching staff. But, we thought what better way to show support then have the fan base say, “Bailey we are behind you.”

You can view the petition here: Petition · Bailey Zappe Should Remain the Starting QB for the NE Patriots · Change.org

Here is the Facebook group (3) NE PATRIOTS REAL DIEHARDS® Official Source for Current Pats News | Facebook.