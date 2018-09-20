NFL Super Bowl Champion, DeMarcus Ware joins Season 27 cast of ABC’s ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’

ATLANTA, GA, SEPT. 18, 2018 – Sports Trust Advisors announced today, client and NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware joins the cast of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) set to kick off MONDAY, SEPT. 24, at 8;00 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Ware is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL History and is projected to be a first-ballot NFL Hall of Fame candidate upon his eligibility in 2021. As a 9 time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion, Ware played for both the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.

“I’m looking for the opportunity to compete again. I’m out of my comfort zone and have some big shoes to fill with other NFL players who’ve competed before me and won,” said Ware. “Lindsay won the Mirrorball in Season 25 but guess what, confidence and a desire to compete is what has gotten me this far my whole life.”

Born and raised in Auburn, Alabama, Ware attended Auburn High School and played baseball, basketball, and track, but was not a member of the football team until his junior year. The following season, he earned team MVP honors and went on to Troy University. Ware was selected in the first round (11th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent nine seasons with the franchise (2005-2013). He is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in sacks (117) and forced fumbles (32).

IN 2014, Ware signed with the Denver Broncos where he helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl 50. Ware retired in March 2017 after 12 illustrious seasons in the NFL. Only Hall of Famers Reggie White and Lawrence Taylor averaged more sacks per game.

The DWTS Professional Dancers and Celebrities were announced on ‘Good Morning America’ and the season kicks off with a 2-night live season premiere, Monday, Sept. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Ware will be dancing with Pro, Lindsay Arnold who won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 25. Prior to DWTS, she was a Top 4 finalist and fan favorite on season nine of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance.

In addition to the show, Ware is a Pass Rush Consultant with the Denver Broncos and balances his time between Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles with many new projects in the works. Follow DeMarcus Ware on his social platforms: @DeMarcusWare