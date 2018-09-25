Flyers vs. Bruins Prospect Notes

Bruins

Dan Vladar – 6-6, 192 – G – Good positioning on a 1-on-0 attempt. Made an outstanding save on Travis Konecny, some luck involved. He’s stood tall into the second period. Especially when his team was a man down. Quick covers. Good glove.

Jack Studnicka – 6-1, 170 – C – Nice shot on net and good rebound attempt. Strong to the net. Took a hit to make a play. Good passing in traffic.

Urho Vaakanainen– 6-1, 191 – D – Had some pushback with Raffl. Showing his toughness. He looks stronger than a year ago. Smart clears. Solid first pass.

Jeremy Lauzon – 6-2, 196 – D – Looks faster put a nice, hard wrist shot on net. Assisted on a shortie. He had four hits and two blocked shots.

JFK – 6-1, 192 – C – Not great getting into the zone. Didn’t have any great moments on offense. He didn’t create many chances.

Notes – Ryan Donato looked great on the power play and showed great catch-up speed. He did blow a tire on an eventual Flyers goal.

Flyers

Phillippe Myers – 6-5, 220 – D – Skating well. Good with the puck. Hesitated on some shot attempts that never made it to the net. Good on the PK. Safe clears even to his opposite side. Did have one really BAD turnover.

Notes – Mikhail Vorobyov was a -2 but he was 75% on draws.