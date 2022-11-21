NFL Teams Average Fewest Passing Yards Since 2009

Passing yards are nearing their lowest mark in more than a decade. Data provided to The Sports Daily indicates that passing yards per game have reached their lowest mark since 2009.

The 2022 NFL season has brought forth some unexpected narratives like the upstart Philadelphia Eagles and the plus-.500 New York Jets.

Another unexpected occurrence has been the lack of passing and overall scoring this season.

So far, NFL teams have recorded fewer passing yards per game than in any season since the 2017 campaign.

NFL teams come in averaging just 221.4 passing yards per game, the lowest mark since 2009.

Check out the chart below for the NFL average passing yards.

Year Average Passing Yards/Game 2022 221.4 2021 228.3 2020 240.2 2019 235 2018 237.8 2017 224.4 2016 241.5 2015 243.8 2014 236.8 2013 235.6 2012 231.3 2011 229.7 2010 221.5 2009 218.5 2008 211.3 2007 214.3 2006 204.8

NFL Teams Average Least Amount Of Passing Touchdowns Since 2008

Along with a decrease in yardage, the average number of passing TDs per game has also dropped to new lows as well.

Heading into Week 11, teams are averaging just 1.383 passing touchdowns per game, down 15 percent decrease compared to last season.

That also marks the lowest number since 2008, a span of more than 14 years.

Check out the chart below for the average team passing touchdowns per game, by year.

Year Passing TDs Per Game 2022 1.383 2021 1.544 2020 1.701 2019 1.557 2018 1.654 2017 1.447 2016 1.535 2015 1.645 2014 1.576 2013 1.570 2012 1.479 2011 1.455 2010 1.467 2009 1.387 2008 1.262 2007 1.406 2006 1.266 2005 1.258 2004 1.430 2003 1.277 2002 1.355 2001 1.240 2000 1.238

NFL Unders Are Hitting At Profitable 58.8% Rate In 2022

Last season, the league averaged 23 points per game and that number has decreased to just 21.9 points so far this year, representing the lowest mark since 2017.

Fans that have been betting on the NFL have been able to earn a profit on this league-wide trend, as the ‘under’ has won at a 58.8 percent rate, according to our sports betting experts.

A shortened preseason certainly hasn’t helped. Neither has the retirement of three of the league’s top quarterbacks of the last decade.

The NFL was forced to welcome in the next generation of quarterbacks after saying goodbye to Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger in the offseason. The position under center has also changed with the dual-threat QBs like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and even Daniel Jones proving that teams can