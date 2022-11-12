Maxim Eliseev Has World Junior Aspirations

I try not to talk about a draft class or a lot of players from the next year’s draft. I don’t like to look that far ahead in terms of coverage because I don’t think it’s fair to the guys in the current draft class. I have seen a player who has excited me to the point where I think he’s worth mentioning. Maxim Eliseev is a right wing, he is 2024 NHL Draft eligible and he’s playing for Finland. He can hang with the older players already.

At 17, I’ve seen a lot of maturity in his game. He’s currently 5’10 and 179 pounds but he could grow, you never know. In a recent loss against Sweden, he did a lot of things right and was able to build some positive momentum from the game before that in the 2022 Five Nations Tournament.

“I think I played well because I played my role in the game, for the team,” he said in a recent loss to Sweden. “We have a lot of bigger ice rinks in Europe. I like the smaller rink here.”

He is enjoying the Five Nations tournament but then puts it into perspective.

“This tournament is just a little part of the journey,” Eliseev then talked about the World Juniors. “I think we will have a good chance. We have good players in the U20. All six are in the U17 tournament. I think we have a good chance.”

Eliseev notched 11 points in his first 20 games this season while playing for Jokerit’s U20 team.

“It’s a tough league but it’s going really well,” he added. “If I keep playing like this. I think I can make the World Junior team.”

Playing right wing, Eliseev has shown speed and shiftiness in his skating. His release on his wrist shot is very good and he shows good puck support on defense.

He’s an emerging talent for sure.