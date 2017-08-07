NHL Threes Looks Like Fun

NHL 18 today released the new NHL THREES trailer (see below) with an in-depth look at the new, arcade-inspired NHL THREES game mode. Alongside the new trailer, EA SPORTS announced that the NHL 18 beta, featuring three playable modes, including NHL THREES, EA SPORTS Hockey League and Online Vs., is now open for all players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to download and play now. For more information on the modes included in the beta, visit the official website here.
NHL THREES delivers a bold new arcade-inspired experience that features bigger hits, faster gameplay, and highlight-reel goals through fun 3-on-3 matches. Made to be played with friends, NHL THREES lets players team up or compete any way they want to play –online, offline, competitive or co-op.
Fans can also look forward to other features in NHL THREES that are not included in the beta, like new circuit-style Campaign Mode, a single-player experience where players progress through regional circuits, unlocking challenges and encountering surprises along the way.
Learn more about NHL 18 features at the official website here.