Show Off Helps You Share Life Moments

Show off is a product that connects easily to your smartphone via a magnetic back. It doesn’t weigh that much and you can install it in quickly.

After that you have a wireless remote that you can pair easily to your iOS or Android phone. This remote shutter allows the user to take great pictures in a lot of different situations easily and safely.

I did this while I was on a treadmill. Yes, I was moving and no I didn’t have to risk my life doing it because my phone was securely in place and all I had to do was snap some photos. Here are the results.

A few tips. The remote shutter has a battery that you can easily replace. Buy a few of them and keep them with you. There could be a slight delay, depending on your device so have some patience when taking a shot.

