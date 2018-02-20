Sports Book Reviews

This is the time of year that all kinds of sports books with all kinds of slants appear. For some they are “hot stove reading.” For others, they are part of the annual cycle – spring books. For your information and reading pleasure, herewith some to sample.

The New York Yankees Home Run Almanac by Douglas B. Lyons is a slim paperback (Sports Publishing, $14.99, 177 pages) featuring as its sub-title notes “The Bronx Bombers’ Most Historic, Unusual and Titanic Dingers.”

Also from a Yankee perspective is The Baby Boomers by Bryan Hoch (Diversion Books, $24.99, 272 pages). It contains most of what any reader would want to know about the new generation of the next Yankee dynasty.

Getting to Us by Seth Davis (Penguin Press, $28.00, 284 pages) focuses on how great coaches makes for great teams. Nine coaches are given the up close and personal and analytical look by Davis. The book is “inside sports” and makes for interesting reading.

The Away Game by Sebastian Abbot (Norton, $26.95, 336 pages) is an in depth look at the quest to find the next great star in the world of soccer. The scout who triggered icon Lionel Messi’s career in Barcelona headed out in 2007 across the continent of Africa on his arduous quest. What Josep Colomer and his team did and how they did it is all part of this fascinating tome.

Court Justice by Ed O’Bannon (Diversion Books, $25.99 304 pages) is focused on the spell-binding story of the author’s battle against the NCAA. For those interested in one man’s search for justice and right, this is the right book for you as the former collegiate star and pro hoopster goes inside his battle with no holds barred.

One of the most prolific and respected sports journalists and oral historians in the United States, author of the autobiographies of legends Nolan Ryan,Tony Dorsett, and Red Holzman, Dr. Harvey Frommer is an expert on the New York Yankees and has arguably written more books, articles and reviews on the New York Yankees than anyone.

A professor for more than two decades in the MALS program at Dartmouth College, Frommer was dubbed “Dartmouth’s Mr. Baseball” by their alumni magazine. He’s also the founder of www.HarveyFrommerSports.com.

