SMU Donors and Businesses Commit to Multi-Million Dollar NIL Program for Football

Dallas, TX, – Today a group of prominent SMU alumni and businesses from the Dallas area have announced the commitment of over one millions annually for an NIL (name, image, and likeness) program tied to SMU football. The NIL program “PonyUp” will be led by alumni and donor, former SMU football player and longtime supporter of the football program, Paul Loyd with support from former players: Eric Dickerson, Luke Crossland, Dick Anderson, Kevin Beachum and Richie Butler.

“One of SMU’s biggest assets is the success and connectivity of SMU alums, of Dallas, and in combination the support for SMU student athletes,“ said Paul Loyd. “SMU is Dallas’s team and has made huge progress in every aspect of the program, so businesses stepping up for SMU NIL’s is yet another signal that SMU football is continuing the momentum and ready to take another huge step.”

The commitment is intended to immediately make SMU the leader nationally in NIL’s and is expected to expand quickly. These NIL opportunities are all centered around helping the SMU players in the present while preparing them for life after college.

The program will have several elements including Professional Development, Community, and as Clearing House/Matchmaker for businesses and players. For example, the Professional Development program called “NIL Learnships,” an innovative twist on the paid internship, whereas players are connected to successful entrepreneurs and develop a 1 to 1 mutual mentorship, with both parties exchanging ideas and different perspectives, and the athlete getting enhanced mentoring in areas such as financial management and other business skills. The NIL experience will be shared via social post, appearances, and other experiences. There have been two community program verticals created so far, one in which businesses will support causes important to the players and will sign NIL deals to support the effort, and the other being created to promote Dallas and things to do in Dallas, utilizing NILs to promote the effort.

Operationally, the group has hired both a marketing consultant and legal advisor to help grow, organize, educate, and administer the program whereas all activities comply with applicable rules and laws, and can also maximize value for the student athletes. Uniquely, the donor leadership group has unprecedented experience in athlete and celebrity endorsements, having experience representing brands and/or professional