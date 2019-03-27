Tony White Music – – Album Review

Tony White Music dropped a CD recently and I had some thoughts about it.

1. Angel- Written by Kyle Ann Burtt

Arranged by Kyle Ann Burtt & Tony White

Produced by Tony White

Kyle Ann Burtt -Vocals

Tony White-Soprano Sax

Mario Serio-Keyboards

Karl McNeil-Bass

M&M Drums

Thoughts – Angel had really nice vocals. Clean sound.

2. Comparassa – Written, Produced and Arranged by Tony White

Tony White-Flute and all other instruments

Thoughts – Comparassa had an Island sound.

3. Candidus – Written and Arranged by Tony White

Produced by Tony White & Carlyle Barriteau

Tony White- Tenor Sax

Carlyle Barriteau- Guitar, Bass & Programing

Thoughts – This composition had a very soothing sound.

4. Autumn Equinox – Written by Tony White

Arranged by Tony White & Jimmy Lopez

Produced by Tony White & Jimmy Lopez

Tony White-Tenor Sax

Jimmy Lopez-Keyboards

Chico Huff-Bass

Noel Cintron- Percussion

Brain Berthold-Drums

5. Bachir – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White

Tony White-Soprano Sax, Baritone Sax, Accordion, Bass & Percussion

Thoughts – Bachir sounded like the sax version of “Flight of the Bumble Bee” for a bit. Great stuff.

6. Chicken Shack – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White

Tony White – Tenor Sax, Organ, Drums, Keyboards

Miko Espanol – Bass

7. D. S. – Written & Arranged by Tony White

Produced by Tony White & Carlyle Barriteau

Tony White-Tenor Sax

Carlyle Barriteau -Guitar, Bass and Programming

8. Danser Joyeaux – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White

Tony White – Clarinet & Programming

Thoughts – Danser had some great high octave work on the clarinet. As a former player, I appreciated it.

9. Dreamin of You – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White

Tony White – Tenor Sax, Keyboards and Programming

10.Foreign Film Theme – Written Arranged & Produced by Tony White

Tony White, Keyboards & Programming

11 – Freeflight – Written & Produced by Tony White

Arranged by Tony White & Rick Zayas

Tony White -Tenor Sax

Arty Webb-Flute

Rick Zayas – Piano and Keyboards

Johnny Carrasco – Guitar

Jorge Torres- Bass

Noel Cintron – Percussion

Brian Berethold – Drums

Thoughts – Free Flight had a Steely Dan vibe in the intro. Then it changed and I really liked that as well.

12. From NY to LA – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White

Tony White – Alto Sax, Keyboards & Programming

If you’re looking to chill around the house, or the pool or in the bathtub. Put this on. It will put you in a great frame of mind. I highly recommend it.

