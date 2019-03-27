Tony White Music – – Album Review

Tony White Music dropped a CD recently and I had some thoughts about it.
1. Angel- Written by Kyle Ann Burtt
Arranged by Kyle Ann Burtt & Tony White
Produced by Tony White
Kyle Ann Burtt -Vocals
Tony White-Soprano Sax
Mario Serio-Keyboards
Karl McNeil-Bass
M&M Drums
Thoughts – Angel had really nice vocals. Clean sound.
2. Comparassa – Written, Produced and Arranged by Tony White
Tony White-Flute and all other instruments
Thoughts – Comparassa had an Island sound.
3. Candidus – Written and Arranged by Tony White
Produced by Tony White & Carlyle Barriteau
Tony White- Tenor Sax
Carlyle Barriteau- Guitar, Bass & Programing
Thoughts – This composition had a very soothing sound.
4. Autumn Equinox – Written by Tony White
Arranged by Tony White & Jimmy Lopez
Produced by Tony White & Jimmy Lopez
Tony White-Tenor Sax
Jimmy Lopez-Keyboards
Chico Huff-Bass
Noel Cintron- Percussion
Brain Berthold-Drums
5. Bachir – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White
Tony White-Soprano Sax, Baritone Sax, Accordion, Bass & Percussion
Thoughts – Bachir sounded like the sax version of “Flight of the Bumble Bee” for a bit. Great stuff.
6. Chicken Shack – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White
Tony White – Tenor Sax, Organ, Drums, Keyboards
Miko Espanol – Bass
7. D. S. – Written & Arranged by Tony White
Produced by Tony White & Carlyle Barriteau
Tony White-Tenor Sax
Carlyle Barriteau -Guitar, Bass and Programming
8. Danser Joyeaux – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White
Tony White – Clarinet & Programming
Thoughts – Danser had some great high octave work on the clarinet. As a former player, I appreciated it.
9. Dreamin of You – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White
Tony White – Tenor Sax, Keyboards and Programming
10.Foreign Film Theme – Written Arranged & Produced by Tony White
Tony White, Keyboards & Programming
11 – Freeflight – Written & Produced by Tony White
Arranged by Tony White & Rick Zayas
Tony White -Tenor Sax
Arty Webb-Flute
Rick Zayas – Piano and Keyboards
Johnny Carrasco – Guitar
Jorge Torres- Bass
Noel Cintron – Percussion
Brian Berethold – Drums
Thoughts – Free Flight had a Steely Dan vibe in the intro. Then it changed and I really liked that as well.
12. From NY to LA – Written, Arranged & Produced by Tony White
Tony White – Alto Sax, Keyboards & Programming
If you’re looking to chill around the house, or the pool or in the bathtub. Put this on. It will put you in a great frame of mind. I highly recommend it.
Here Tony’s other work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcHWcWoJhzWxtlh7CvSiLtQ/videos
https://www.facebook.com/tonywhitemuzic
https://www.facebook.com/tonywhitemuzic2