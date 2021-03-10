Top 2021 NHL Games to Watch From March 8th to 13th

NHL Betting News

The Vegas Golden Knights are the hottest team in the NHL and the Toronto Maple Leafs have the best record in the NHL. Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, and the New York Rangers are all looking to pick up the level of their play in the crowded East Division.

Out west, St. Louis will look to challenge the division-leading Knights. In the North Division, both, Winnipeg and Edmonton will try to challenge the league-leading Maple Leafs. With a new week of NHL action here, let’s find out which matchups fit the bill of ‘must-see’ TV so you can bet against their NHL odds!

Top NHL Games to Watch and Bet On this Week

Montreal (11-6-6) at Vancouver (11-15-2)

When: Monday, March 8 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 8 at 10:00 PM ET TV: SNP, TSN2, RDS

Montreal is just 3-4-4 over its last 10 games but comes into the new week fresh off a 7-1 blowout win over Winnipeg on Saturday. Vancouver is 4-4-2 over its last 10 and enters the new week coming off of consecutive upset wins over league-leading Toronto on Thursday and Saturday. The Canadiens sits in third place in the North standings. Montreal has won four straight over the Canucks including consecutive wins on Feb. 1 and 2. The Canadiens are 20-6 over the last 26 meetings and 6-1 in their last seven road dates against Vancouver.

Winnipeg (15-8-1) at Toronto (18-6-2)

When: Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET TV: TSN4, TSN3

Winnipeg is in second place in the North standings. The Jets have gone 7-3 over its last 10 games but hits the new week fresh off an embarrassing 7-1 blowout loss against Montreal on Saturday. Toronto is also 7-3 over its last 10 games, but the league-leading Leafs enter the new week having suffered back-to-back losses against Vancouver. Toronto has won four of the last five meetings including a 3-1 win on Jan. 18.

Ottawa (8-17-1) at Edmonton (15-11-0)

When: Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET TV: SN, TVAS

Ottawa is mired in last place in the North Division, but has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games. The Senators hit the new week fresh off a 4-3 shootout win over Calgary on Sunday. Edmonton in third place in the division and has won six of its last 10. The Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak by getting past Calgary 3-2 on Saturday. Edmonton has won four straight in this series and six of the last eight meetings including consecutive road wins on Feb. 8 and 9.

Washington (14-6-4) at Philadelphia (12-7-3)

When: Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+, NBCSP, NBCSWA

Washington has gone 7-2-1 over its last 10 games and sits in second place in the East Division standings, two points behind the New York Islanders. The Caps will look double down on Philly after beating the Flyers 3-1 on Sunday to move to 5-1 over its last six games. Washington has gone 7-3-2 on the road this season. Philadelphia is 5-4-1 over its last 10 and looking to move up from fifth in the East standings. The Flyers are 6-3-2 at home this season. Washington’s win on Sunday snapped a five-game skid in this rivalry.

Vegas (16-4-1) at St. Louis (14-8-3)

When: Friday, March 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 12 at 8:00 PM ET TV: NHLN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, FS-MW, ATTSN-RM

Vegas sits atop the West Division standings and enters the new week as the hottest team in the NHL. The Knights are 8-2 over their last 10. Vegas has won six straight including an emphatic 4-0 shutout win over San Jose on Saturday. St. Louis is in second place in the division, three points behind Vegas. The Blues are 5-4-1 over their last 10 games but had their four-game winning streak snapped in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss at LA. St. Louis beat Vegas 5-3 in a shootout on Jan. 26 to snap a three-game losing streak against the Golden Knights.

NY Rangers (10-10-3) at Boston (13-6-3)

When: Saturday, March 13 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 13 at 1:00 PM ET TV: NHLN, SN, NESN, MSG+

The Rangers are in sixth place in the East Division standings, 13 points behind the cross-town rival Islanders. New York is 6-4 in its last 10 games but had its three-game winning streak snapped in Sunday’s embarrassing 5-1 road loss at Pittsburgh. Boston is in third place in the division standings. The Bruins have gone 4-5-1 over their last 10 games but hit the new week fresh off a narrow 1-0 home loss against New Jersey on Sunday. Boston has dominated this rivalry by going 7-1 in the last eight meetings. The Bruins recorded a 4-1 road win on Feb. 28 the last time these two met.