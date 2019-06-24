Trades Dominated Day Two of the 2019 NHL Draft

Vancouver – – It was a whirlwind day two at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft that was headlined by a couple of big trades.

Before the first pick was made, it was rumored that PK Subban was on the move but the destination was unknown. It was later revealed that a day after selecting Jack Hughes with the first overall selection that the New Jersey Devils were adding the defenceman.

It was later revealed that the Devils were the only team that was willing to take on the full contract of Subban, which was the main motivating factor behind the Predators making the move. For their troubles, the Devils surrendered 2 second round picks, Jeremy Davies, and Steven Santini.

It was a big weekend for the Devils after failing to make the playoffs this past season.

The host Canucks then made the much-anticipated splash by acquiring JT Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning. They sent back the 71stoverall selection and a conditional 1stround based on if the Canucks make the playoffs next season. It was a big move for a team looking to take a big step forward behind their youth movement of Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Quinn Hughes.

After that, it was a bunch of teams moving up and down the draft boards with various picks trading hands throughout the day.

The most interesting deal of the day was, in fact, the first one to happen which saw the Carolina Hurricanes acquire Patrick Marleau, a conditional 2020 first round pick, and 2020 7thround pick for Carolina’s 2020 6thround pick. At first glance, it looks like a very lopsided deal but the Maple Leafs were wanting to get out from the burden of the Marleau contract and the Hurricanes were there to help them out at the cost of that pick.

The Hurricanes management will meet with Marleau in the coming days but all signs point to the Hurricanes buying out Marleau so that he can sign with another team, which is expected to be the San Jose Sharks.

Carolina was able to leverage their cap space to acquire an additional first-round pick.

They had a bunch of picks this weekend and appear to be armed a plethora of assets to use in the coming months as they look to take another step forward next season.

Here’s a listing of all the trades:

Toronto traded C Patrick Marleau, its 1st-round pick in the 2020 or 2021 NHL Draft and 7th-round pick in 2020 to Carolina for Carolina’s 6th-round pick in 2020. Should Toronto’s 1st-round pick in 2020 pick 1 through 10, Toronto will instead transfer its 1st-round pick in 2021.

Nashville traded D PK Subban to New Jersey for D Steven Santini, D Jeremy Davies, New Jersey’s 2nd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (34th overall) and 2nd-round pick in 2020.

Russ saw Davies at the Beanpot and filed this:

Jeremy Davies was the top pairing left defenseman and was engaged for the entire game. He showed that his shot was very accurate almost always hitting the net on the power play. He has some a lot of offensive upside for sure, scoring five goals and 22 points in 29 games heading into the tournament. He set up the game-winning OT goal for Tyler Madden in the first round of the Beanpot. He is a decent shot blocker and fearless for a 5-11 player. He has been a Hockey East first-team All-Star last season. He won Hockey East Player of the Month Award for February and he’s a Hobey Baker Candidate as a junior.

Tampa Bay traded C J.T. Miller to Vancouver for G Marek Mazanec, Vancouver’s 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (71st overall) and a conditional 1st-round pick in 2020.

Chicago traded RW John Hayden to New Jersey for C John Quenneville.

Nashville traded New Jersey’s 2nd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 34th overall) to Philadelphia for Arizona’s 2nd-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 45th overall) and New Jersey’s 3rd-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 65th overall).

Carolina traded NY Rangers’ 2nd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 37th overall) to Ottawa for Florida’s 2nd-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 44th overall) and Pittsburgh’s 3rd-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 83rd overall).

San Jose traded Philadelphia’s 2nd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 41st overall) to Vegas for Vegas’ 2nd-round pick in 2019 (48th overall) and Winnipeg’s 3rd-round pick in 2019 (82nd overall).

Montreal traded Columbus’ 2nd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 50th overall) to Los Angeles for Los Angeles’ 3rd-round pick in 2019 (64th overall) and 5th-round pick in 2019 (126th overall).

New Jersey traded Nashville’s 2nd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 55th overall) to San Jose for Vegas’ 3rd-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 82nd overall) and San Jose’s 3rd-round pick in 2019 (91st overall).

Carolina traded its 2nd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (59th overall) to Minnesota for Minnesota’s 3rd-round pick in 2019 (73rd overall) and NY Rangers’ 4th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 99th overall).

San Jose traded Francis Perron and its 7th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (215th overall) to Vancouver for Tom Pyatt and Vancouver’s 6th-round pick in 2019 (164th overall).

Arizona traded Chicago’s 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 74th overall) to Pittsburgh for Buffalo’s 4th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 98th overall), Tampa Bay’s 5th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 151st overall) and Pittsburgh’s 7th-round pick in 2019 (207th overall).

Columbus traded its 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (81st overall) to Florida for Minnesota’s 4th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 104th overall) and Pittsburgh’s 4th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 114th overall).

Nashville traded Florida’s 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 75th overall) to Minnesota for Minnesota’s 3rd-round pick in 2020.

New Jersey traded San Jose’s 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 91st overall) to Washington for Washington’s 4th-round pick in 2019 (118th overall) and Buffalo’s 5th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 129th overall).

Vancouver traded its 4th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (102nd overall) to Buffalo for San Jose’s 4th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 122nd overall) and Winnipeg’s 6th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 175th overall).

Montreal traded its 4th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (108th overall) to San Jose for San Jose’s 4th-round pick in 2020.

Montreal traded Chicago’s 5th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 136th overall) to Florida for Florida’s 5th-round pick in 2020.

Detroit traded Columbus’ 5th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 143rd overall) to Buffalo for Toronto’s 6th-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired, 177th overall) and Buffalo’s 7th-round pick in 2019 (191st overall).

San Jose traded its 5th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (153rd overall) to Washington for Washington’s 7th-round pick in 2019 (211th overall) and 7th-round pick in 2020.

Philadelphia traded Montreal’s 7th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 201st overall) to Montreal for Montreal’s 7th-round pick in 2020.

Toronto traded its 7th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (208th overall) to St. Louis for St. Louis’ 7th-round pick in 2020.

San Jose traded Washington’s 7th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired, 211th overall) to Pittsburgh for Pittsburgh’s 7th-round pick in 2020.