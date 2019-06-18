2019 NHL Draft My Top 31 Version 3.0

Here’s a note on how I go about ranking draft-eligible players. I think the eye test is the best and most effective way. On television, you’re not being shown everything. You miss a lot behind the play. I can’t be everywhere but I take good notes and will update them regularly. So if I saw a player two years ago live, I still update him with newer information. I try and watch as many full games as possible. I have a DVR that is always jam-packed with hockey. I also use different streaming services to see games or tournaments I can’t attend in person. I do watch iso video as well. If I don’t have enough on a player, I don’t rank them. I did that with Ilya Samsonov a few year’s ago and numerous other times.

I don’t have a big corporation budget. I don’t have any metrics for draft-eligible players. A smart man once told me once they have them that work for every league across the board, he’ll use them, and then, so will I. We’re not there yet. I talk to these players. I talk to scouts/player development coaches, to see if they agree or disagree with what I’m seeing. The scouts are the experts. I’m not a scout. Teammates have some bias, I know that but competitors will tell you a lot. Players know Jack Hughes said a lot of teams picked his brain about so many different players in their interviews. I’ve been doing that for a long time. I do use my gut when it’s a close call and most things are even. I toil over my rankings and with that here is my final version 3.0.