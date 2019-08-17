2019 NHLPA ROOKIE SHOWCASE TO TAKE PLACE AUGUST 25 IN WASHINGTON

TORONTO (Aug. 14, 2019) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) will host its 11th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase Sunday, Aug. 25 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va., with 28 NHL® prospects and rookies scheduled to attend. This unique event provides Upper Deck – the official trading card partner of the NHLPA and the NHL – with an opportunity to capture photographs and videos of many of the game’s top young prospects and rookies in their official NHL team uniforms. The content collected will be used for upcoming Upper Deck trading cards, memorabilia products and digital video posts.



2019 NHLPA Rookie Showcase Scheduled Attendees:

The following 28 NHL prospects and rookies are scheduled to be in attendance for the 2019 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Alexander Alexeyev (Capitals), Mikey Anderson (Kings), Kasper Bjorkqvist (Penguins), Adam Boqvist (Blackhawks), Jesper Boqvist (Devils), Shane Bowers (Avalanche), Bowen Byram (Avalanche), Kale Clague (Kings), Dylan Cozens (Sabres) Kirby Dach (Blackhawks), Noah Dobson (Islanders), Dante Fabbro (Predators), Joel Farabee (Flyers), Adam Fox (Rangers), Barrett Hayton (Coyotes), Taro Hirose (Red Wings), Jack Hughes (Devils), Quinn Hughes (Canucks), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (Penguins), Vitali Kravtsov (Rangers), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres), Jake Oettinger (Stars), Ryan Poehling (Canadiens), Jason Robertson (Stars), Igor Shesterkin (Rangers), Ty Smith (Devils), Nico Sturm (Wild) and Oliver Wahlstrom (Islanders).

*Please note the player list is subject to change.

