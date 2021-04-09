2021 All American Prospects Game Was a Solid Showcase

Plymouth – – The score doesn’t matter. What matters is how the draft-eligible players performed. Here’s a list of players to watch for the next few drafts.

Sean Behrens – This 5-9 defenseman played a solid game. He has a good first pass. He knows how to seal players off from the puck. He can disrupt player movement.

“Sean does a great job of taking away space. He hasn’t gotten the memo yet on how big he is. He just doesn’t know…He combines that with great instincts, thinking ahead and great stick detail,” said head coach, Dan Muse.

Chaz Lucius – This pivot got better and better as the game went on. He had an assist but he created a lot of scoring chances with great passes. His ability to find space and get good shots is really good. Lucius will try the odd bad angle shot. Won clean face-offs.

Sasha Pastujov – He won player of the game but that line was rolling. Red Savage could have easily won it as well before Pastujov got his second goal of the game. The right-wing is smart, has excellent skills, stickhandling and shot are all there. He has to get faster and that will be what could see him get drafted in the second round instead of the first.

Rutger McGroarty – The left wing has excellent skating ability and a terrific wrist shot. It can go top shelf in a hurry. He is decisive with the puck and already at 6-1, 192, the strength is above average. He’s a 2022 draft pick.

Charlie Stramel – This 6-3 left wing was aggressive and physical. His skating is really good. He has good defensive instincts and he intercepted a puck to stop a scoring chance. He is a 2023 guy as well.

I’m back on the road. I’ll post some notes from the USHL team later today or tomorrow.