Afanasyev Carries Karjala Cup Momentum Into The KHL Season

Last week, Yegor Afanasyev was celebrating a successful debut for Team Russia. The 19-year-old Predators prospect took his bow for the national team and potted a couple of goals in the Karjala Cup triumph. This week, the Tver native was at it again, making his first KHL appearance in his loan spell at CSKA and finding the net once again. The powerful winger had a goal and an assist as the Army Men stomped Sochi 7-0 and is showing every sign of proving himself in men’s hockey after two highly productive campaigns in major juniors in North America.

You're 19. It's your first KHL game. And you score your first goal with ONE HAND. Pretty cool, huh? Congrats to Army Men's young forward Yegor @AfanasyevE11! pic.twitter.com/XG4XOaCV3g — KHL (@khl_eng) November 15, 2020