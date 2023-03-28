Amell, Bernthal, Cox, Van Dien Added to FAN EXPO Philadelphia, June 2-4

Major Fandoms Get Boosts With Amell, Bernthal, Cox, Van Dien Additions To FAN EXPO Philadelphia Lineup, June 2-4

‘Arrow,’ ‘Punisher,’ ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Universes Gain Key Stars at Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA, February 28, 2023 – Things just got a lot more interesting for fans of a few blockbuster franchises as FAN EXPO Philadelphia today announced a new slate of key additions to its already outstanding lineup of guests. “Arrow” star Stephen Amell, “Punisher” standout Jon Bernthal, “Daredevil” headliner Charlie Cox and “Stranger Things” breakout Grace Van Dien will now be attending the event, June 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Amell teams with fellow “Arrow” cast member Emily Bett Rickards; Cox joins “Daredevil” co-star Vincent D’Onofrio; and Van Dien pairs with Joseph Quinn as a “Stranger Things” tandem at the show.

They complement the other previously announced FAN EXPO Philadelphia guests, led by icon Michael J Fox, his Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson; Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”); Christina Ricci (“The Addams Family,” “Wednesday”); Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man); Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Rudy); Peter Weller (Robocop, Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension); Katee Sackhoff (“The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica); and Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter). Additional celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers exhibitors and programming for this major comics, sci-fi, horror, literary, anime and gaming convention will be announced closer to the event.

Known to millions as the crime-fighting vigilante in the title role of “Oliver Queen/Green Arrow” in the eponymous hit CW series, as well as “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Batwoman,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and other iterations, Stephen Amell has also appeared as a series regular in numerous shows, prominently “Hung,” “Private Practice” and “Heartland.” He also had recurring roles in “New Girl” opposite Zooey Deschanel and “Private Practice” as the love interest to Amy Brenneman.

Jon Bernthal played the lead “Frank Castle” in the Netflix Marvel series “Daredevil” after a popular run as “Shane Walsh” in the AMC hit drama “The Walking Dead.” The classically trained Bernthal most recently starred in last year’s “American Gigolo” on Showtime and has appeared in such large-scale productions as World Trade Center, The Pacific and Rampart, and has had guest roles on top TV series like “CSI: Miami,” “Boston Legal,” “Without a Trace” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

Charlie Cox has had more than 40 screen credits, with his role as “Matt Murdock” on “Daredevil” (reprised in “She-Hulk” and Spider-Man: No Way Home) the most prominent. He gained wide notice for his portrayal of “Owen Sleater” in the HBO period drama “Boardwalk Empire” and played the lead role of “Michael Kinsella” in the AMC+ crime drama series “Kin.”

One of the breakout stars of this past season on “Stranger Things,” Grace Van Dien has earned a fervent following for her role as “Chrissy Cunningham,” the latest among her 30+ credits. She was also a regular on the NBC drama “The Village” and portrayed real-life actress Sharon Tate in the film Charlie Says, based on the Charles Manson murders.

Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.





