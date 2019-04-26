‘Her Smell’ Is Memorable

“Her Smell” stars Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), she’s won a Golden Globe and an Emmy. She plays a 90’s punk rocker (Becky Something) who has all the issues and eccentricities that most stars have but what Moss was able to add is depth, believability, a good singing voice, and balls. She owned this part and some of the other actors, very good ones, were all aided by her stellar performance.

Alex Ross Perry has written something special here. Also, the director, there were some interesting scenes. A few that went longer than you expected for artistic reasons and others to make a point as to what was going on at the time. This is a great movie that cast the perfect lead, and I expect this to win some awards this year.

Virginia Madsen (Recently on Designated Survivor) – Plays Becky’s mom and she’s a bitch of a mom. She’s always been an excellent actress.

Agyness Deyn (Hard Sun) – Is Marielle Hell, one of the band members who continue to pick up the pieces when Moss falls apart and she shows so much humanity in this part.

Amber Heard (Aquaman) – Is Zeida E. Zekiel and she’s a scene stealer. She and Becky have a past and never seem to get fully past it. Heard and Moss were brilliant together.

See this movie. Moss was so grungy at times I’m not sure if she showered during much of the filming. She was raw and showed her tremendous range. Don’t miss this one!

Here’s some information about the release dates:

Release Date: Now playing in New York;

April 19th (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Baltimore, Chicago, Portland, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Nashville, Orlando);

April 26th (Philadelphia, Denver, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Albuquerque, Knoxville);

May 3rd (Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Kansas City, Omaha)

Distributor: Gunpowder & Sky

TRT: 135 min.

Producers: Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman, Adam Piotrowicz, Elisabeth Moss, Alex Ross Perry

Executive Producer: Christos V. Konstantakopoulos

Original Score: Keegan DeWitt

Director of Photography: Sean Price Williams

Editor: Robert Greene