Before Game Six, Not Quite 31 Thoughts

St. Louis – – As the players are walking past me, with their headphones on, here are my thoughts about tonight’s game.

Jordan Binnington is big enough for this stage. He’s been learning on the job and his defense will help him.

Jaden Schwartz hasn’t scored any points in his last three games. He’s streaky and tonight could be the night in front of the home crowd.

The town is doing a nice job of supporting the team with signs and swag. Sunday is a weird day so the crowd is slowing building in the bars and restaurants.

Losing Ivan Barbashev for this game hurts. His sandpaper and skating were big.

To this point in time, Ryan O’Reilly is neutralizing Patrice Bergeron and could be the Conn Smythe if they win.

Bruins

They are limping in for sure. The power play isn’t as good as it was and Zdeno Chara is compromised.

The top line has to produce. I don’t see them winning without that happening.

Sean Kuraly is always dangerous.

Marcus Johansson has no points in his last two games. He has to come up big in this game. That’s why they got him to help spark their secondary scoring.

I picked the Bruins in seven. I won’t change my pick but the Blues have a great opportunity here.