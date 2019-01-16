Notes from Harvard vs. Princeton

Princeton got a rare win over Harvard, first since 2013 but this will focus mainly on Harvard.

Jack Badini – C – 6-0 – 203 – He’s improving since his USHL days. The Ducks have a player here. His face-offs were solid. He was using his body in the defensive zone and showed off some accurate passing.

Jack Donato – LW – Undrafted – 6-2, 181 – His father is Ted, the coach, and his brother is Ryan. He only has 3 goals in 24 games in his first two seasons. His speed is fleeting. He has small bursts. Not much of a factor at this point in his career hence his 4thline status. He’s 21.

Jack Drury – C – 6-0 – 180 – He has that World Junior Championship spring in his skating. He wasn’t a huge factor there, but he played with confidence in this game. A lot of it. He was very good on draws. One led to a goal, he had another helper. He continues to have a great season for the Crimson, another Hurricanes draft pick.

Adam Fox – RD – 5-11 – 185 – He plays like he weighs around 190 based on the force of his hits and the battles he wins along the walls. He had a pretty goal from the point on the power play. He’s a very calm passer. He’s locked in even more than last season. He and Jack Rathbone are a great pairing. He’s well over a point-per-game. Carolina fans should be salivating about the prospect of him playing for them. Will he? Nobody knows.

Princeton

Derek Topatigh – RD – 5-11 – 185 – He’s a right-handed shot defenseman who has been improving every game of his career. He’s had an OT winner this year. He has a career-year. He has six goals and nine points in 18 games. He has one shortie, none were empty netters. He’s a plus player with a terrific slapshot and speed. With all the scouts in attendance to see Max Veronneau, Ryan Kuffner and Josh Teves, they have to be noticing him as well. He has one more year to show off his stuff before he graduates.