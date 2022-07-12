Cup Final: Five Things We Learned About Game 4

Tampa – — The Colorado Avalanche are up 3-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning lost 3-2 at home in a heartbreaking fashion. Here is what I saw:

Jon Cooper was broken up after the game and only took one question. He saw there were six players on the ice and the NHL missed it. Nazem Kadri was the 6th player. This does happen from time to time. Tampa has had some questionable changes in this series and in other series in the past. Is this hockey karma? It might be. Darcy Kuemper rose to the occasion. After the first goal which occurred 36 seconds into the first period, he was fantastic. Even when he was out of the net he never panicked. He stayed in the butterfly and stood tall especially in the third period and in OT. Tampa is very banged up. Nikita Kucherov is very banged up and even though he hit a crossbar. He can’t shoot a one-timer and his wrist shots are missing zip. It seems like he has a groin or core injury. Let’s see if Tampa comes out mad in Denver to try and get back home to tie up the series. If any team is capable of doing it, it’s them. Will Brayden Point draw back in? I suspect he might. Jared Bednar spoke to Kuemper multiple times are that lackluster Game 3 performance where he was pulled. This may go overlooked but Kuemper talked about the players having his back and his coach does too and in the end, the Avs goalie played with a ton of confidence.

Nathan MacKinnon postgame:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfIjIjTlTCj/

Here is captain, Gabriel Landeskog:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/sportsology/2866919221673382983/