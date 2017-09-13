FIFA 18 Demo and Rankings

Ronaldo was revealed as the highest rated player in FIFA 18. Today, EA SPORTS launched the FIFA 18 demo on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

In the demo, fans can choose from 12 world-class clubs including Man United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG and more and experience new FIFA 18 gameplay innovations in Kick Off Mode including:

Real Player Motion Technology – a groundbreaking animation system that creates a new level of realistic, responsive, and fluid gameplay.

– a groundbreaking animation system that creates a new level of realistic, responsive, and fluid gameplay. Player Personalities – gives some of the biggest stars in the world the distinct traits of their real-world counterparts

Team Styles – enables players to mimic their favorite clubs’ on-field tactics

Additionally, fans can get a taste of the immersive atmospheres FIFA 18 brings to iconic stadiums like Santiago Bernabeu (Madrid), Stub Hub (LA), La Bombonera (Buenos Aires), etc., plus have the chance to preview the highly anticipated The Journey: Hunter Returns.

For more details, check out this article covering everything the demo has to offer.

