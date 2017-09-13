Danone Nations Cup Information

The Danone Nations Cup will take place on September 24th at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. If you’re interested in tickets to attend this event take a look here:

https://www.danonenationscup.com/

I attended the selection press conference. It was fun to see the enthusiasm for the event and the sport in general. I was invited to hang out and check out the New York Red Bulls game afterwards. It was my first live soccer game.

I had a great time. The staff, vendors, and fans were amazing. The game was fun, even though it ended in a 1-1 tie against New York City, FC.

After seeing that game I can’t wait to cover the Danone Cup. This diverse tournament is fueled on the enthusiasm of the boys and girls who play and the parents who make it possible.