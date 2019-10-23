fuboTV Gave Julie Stewart-Binks the Break She Was Working Towards

Julie Stewart-Binks is a sports journalist, a comedian, a Canadian, and a knowledgeable sports reporter. She’s witty, smart and driven. Now she is the top talent at Fubo TV and her story on how she got there is a testament to her stick-to-itiveness.

“My first job was with Hockey Night in Canada. It was an amazing job for anybody trying to get into the industry. Watching games every Saturday night and writing things down for Don Cherry and for the guys to look at,” said Stewart-Binks. “Went to Winnipeg for Fox Soccer report which doesn’t exist anymore. It was part of the fox soccer channel. I’ve been to a lot of different jobs that are a product of opportunity and timing. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of the industry while everything has been precarious and changing. I learned to really adapt.”

New York is where she resides. It’s a big place but she found more opportunities there rather than in Canada.

“I was really trying to get to TSN and Sportsnet when I was in Regina and I couldn’t get anyone to listen to me. And to take me more seriously than just the Regina television reporter,” she stated. “In Canada, there aren’t a lot of opportunities because there are only two major sports networks. From Regina, maybe you get to Calgary or Vancouver? But you wouldn’t be going from Regina to Toronto.”

She has ambition but that can get twisted.

“I think it has a gender component to it. I think for any male at any job, that’s just part of his DNA. Sometimes as a female, I think, and maybe it’s still a bit of an old school opinion, they want to see you hustle but they don’t want to see it,” she revealed.

And then she had a few more examples.

“Even when I was interning at CBC in London, England, I remember my boss saying ‘you know you’re doing a really good job but you’re too ambitious. That means I have goals. That means I have dreams. I always tell younger people don’t ever let anyone tell you your dreams aren’t too big’. You never know what can happen. Who likes you, and who doesn’t like you? What doors are opening? You have to march to the beat of your own drum.”

She can be dramatic but she’s getting used to the Big Apple.

“New York is like Canada on crack and it’s exhausting. My voice has even changed because of all the pollution I’m inhaling every single day. It’s not for everyone but I like it.”

One day she realized that she can’t be a germaphobe in the city that never sleeps.

“I think it came when I was working on a morning show. I would take the subway to work and it was just like all homeless people everywhere on the subway and I realized that’s where they sleep. I was so naïve that my co-worker said you can’t be walking down the street, earbuds in and blonde hair flowing. There’s a lot of shady stuff going on. You’re going to get mugged,” she reminisced. “I feel bad for these people. They’re out on the street hoping someone will stop and donate to their fund…You can’t stop, you have to look up. You have to know where you’re going. You can’t slow down or have any hesitation the city will eat you alive. I’m told you’re just supposed to grab on to stuff, so you don’t fall and hurt someone, and then wash your hands later. I have Purell everywhere.”

She plays men’s rec league hockey and chirps a lot. What you see is what you get. I’ve known her long enough to know that’s true. Tune in and see what she says next. She has writers but once in a while, she adds a joke. She wants the show to have her stamp on the show and from what I’ve seen, she’s accomplishing that.

She has her own flagship show on the new fuboTV wich unveiled fubo Sports Network, (live, free-to-consumer TV network for passionate sports fans, with an action-packed slate of talent-driven original programming. ) Their top talent Julie Stewart Binks, will have two shows including Call It a Night with Julie Stewart-Binks (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.) – fubo Sports Network’s flagship news program on sports and sports culture is hosted by popular sports journalist and comedian Julie Stewart-Binks (ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports HQ, SNY). Also taped from fubo Sports Network’s studio in Hudson Yards, NYC and Drinks with Binks (Fridays at 8 p.m.) – Sportscaster Julie Stewart-Binks goes sip-for-sip with athletes and fans in a new vodcast.