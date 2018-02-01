Go See Camp Jeep at the Philly Auto Show

Camp Jeep features a thrilling “can’t miss” hill climb where passengers experience traction capabilities while climbing the 13-foot high, 35 degree Jeep Mountain, the icon of the ride. Riders are over 16 feet off the ground when they sit on top of Jeep Mountain.

New for 2017 : Guests will experience a Ground Clearance Stair Climb where Jeep demonstrates ground clearance and traction as it climbs 5 feet over a staircase.

Another new course element for 2017 is the Extreme Breakover where Jeeps navigate on a 25 degree uneven plane until one wheel loses contact with the surface; the vehicle continues to climb until it hits the apex guests will get a surge of excitement as the vehicle breaks over the plane.

All Camp Jeep participants are entered into the 2017 FCA US National Giveaway for a chance to win $45,000 towards a vehicle from any of the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands.

My take: This is cool. No other car company there is willing to put their product through these paces with the public watching. I admire them. They know what they have is a quality product and they easily have the activity at the show that gets talked about most. Even if you’re not a Jeep owner you’ll want to check it out.

Camp Jeep® Hours of Operation

Monday, January 30 – Friday, February 3: 12:00PM – 10:00PM

Saturday, February 4: 9:00AM – 10:00PM

Sunday, February 5: 9:00AM – 6:00PM

See more of my posts on Instagram and Twitter @Sportsology