Golyshev Heading to Long Island, Pavel Tyutnev Makes His KHL Debut

Long-serving Avtomobilist forward Anatoly Golyshev is leaving Yekaterinburg after eight years. The left-winger terminated his contract with the Motormen and has since inked an entry-level deal with the New York Islanders, who drafted him back in 2016. Golyshev, 26, is the franchise record scorer at Avtomobilist with 109 goals and 220 points since making his debut in Yekaterinburg back in 2013. His switch across the Atlantic was widely expected – at the end of last season, he spoke of plans to aim for the NHL – and following the end of Avtomobilist’s playoff campaign he made his move.

2021 NHL Draft Prospect Update

Lokomotiv’s 18-year-old forward Pavel Tyutnev picked a big moment for his first-ever KHL goal. The youngster, who made his league debut on December 25, potted the tying goal in the third period of game three of the Western semi-final against CSKA on Sunday. Tyutnev made his senior debut this season with Buran Voronezh of the VHL, scoring one goal in 14 games, but spent the bulk of the campaign with Loko in the Junior Hockey League. His first KHL goal was not enough to save his team from an overtime loss to CSKA.