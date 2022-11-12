Holly Humberstone Releases a Must Listen Hit

Once in a while, you hear a song and you want to share it. I get a lot of songs emailed to me and this one was special. The vocals are strong and I guarantee you will listen to it more than once. It’s called “CAN YOU AFFORD TO LOSE ME?”. Check it out!

I am listening to the rest of the album when time allows but I wanted to rush this out to share it. Here’s more about her tour:

Holly will celebrate the release of Can You Afford To Lose Me? with a return to the US for several tour dates – her largest North American headlining tour dates ever. Kicking off next week with a SOLD-OUT show in New York City on November 1st at Webster Hall, the budding star will then travel to Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco before the year’s end. A testament to Humberstone’s dazzling ascent, the shows will put an exclamation point on a breakout year that’s seen her win the prestigious BRIT Rising Star Award, perform as a special guest on one of 2022’s hottest tours supporting Olivia Rodrigo, make her electrifying debut at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, stunning audiences across the US on tour with girl in red and release her acclaimed new single “Sleep Tight.” Tickets for these headlining concerts are on sale HERE, and a complete list of dates can be found below:

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE – 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

November 1, 2022 – Webster Hall – New York, NY (SOLD-OUT)

November 3, 2022 – AXIS Club – Toronto, ON (SOLD-OUT)

November 5, 2022 – Metro – Chicago, IL (SOLD-OUT)

November 9, 2022 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA (SOLD-OUT)

November 10, 2022 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

Photo Credit: Claryn Chong

https://hh.lnk.to/CanYouAffordToLoseMe