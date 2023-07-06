Jacob Fowler Is Hoping For Big Things This Year

Jacob Fowler won a championship in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms. That’s a dream for a lot of players. The way this year has worked out for him so far has been magical.

“It was super special,” Fowler said. “We had good people. It’s something I’ll never forget. We did have a mini rally, a get-together rally to celebrate.”

Fowler was far and away the best goalie in the USHL this season. He won goaltender of the year and that sets him up nicely for Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft.

“It was nice to play meaningful games late in the season and not have to wonder about where or when I would be drafted,” Fowler admitted. “I will have a big chunk of my family there.”

Fowler models his game after a well-known NHL goalie.

“I think I play a lot like Cam Talbot. Consistent, it’s not sexy. There aren’t too many moving pieces. I think I play like him.

Fowler is set to go to BC along with the top line of the NTDP this year and that fact isn’t lost on him.

“I’m so pumped,” he smiled. “As a goalie you want goal support the most. It’s unbelievable. They’re great hockey players and better people.”

Fowler tries to throw off shooters. After all, he used to be a center when he was a youngster.

“If you’re not scoring it’s easy to get frustrated. The more saves the more frustrated they get.”

Fowler could end up being the best goalie in the draft. It’s possible. He should be one of the top three for sure and it’s a nice group of talented netminders in this draft.