Jill Gonzalez Has Some Stunning Winter Olympics Facts and Statistics

Wallet hub Jill Gonzalez spoke to me about the Beijing Olympics.

Here is a taste of the conversation:

Some of the interesting statistics in the infographic include:

  • $3.9 Billion: Estimated budget of the Beijing Winter Olympics, 14 times less than the record-setting 2014 Sochi Games.
  • 223: Athletes on the U.S. team – a record for any country in the Winter Olympics.
  • 14 Years: Amount of time since China last hosted the Olympic Games (with Beijing being the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games).
  • 2ndTime in a row NHL players will not be given a break to play in the Winter Olympics.

Sports statistics, culture information, financial benchmarks, this interview has it all.

Here is the infographic:

https://wallethub.com/blog/olympics-facts/1819

