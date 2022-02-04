Jill Gonzalez Has Some Stunning Winter Olympics Facts and Statistics

Wallet hub Jill Gonzalez spoke to me about the Beijing Olympics.
Here is a taste of the conversation:
Some of the interesting statistics in the infographic include:
- $3.9 Billion: Estimated budget of the Beijing Winter Olympics, 14 times less than the record-setting 2014 Sochi Games.
- 223: Athletes on the U.S. team – a record for any country in the Winter Olympics.
- 14 Years: Amount of time since China last hosted the Olympic Games (with Beijing being the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games).
- 2nd: Time in a row NHL players will not be given a break to play in the Winter Olympics.
Sports statistics, culture information, financial benchmarks, this interview has it all.
Here is the infographic: