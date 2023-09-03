Lionel Messi Soccer Talk with Jill Gonzalez

With the U.S. Open Cup final coming up at the end of September and the U.S. Women’s National Team having ended their run with the initial round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best Cities for Soccer Fans, as well as expert commentary. To find the best places for loving on the world’s favorite sport, WalletHub compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across five divisions comprising 52 key metrics. The data set ranges from minimum season-ticket price for a game to stadium accessibility to a number of championship wins.

Top Cities for Soccer Fans 1. Los Angeles, CA 11. St. Paul, MN 2. Seattle, WA 12. Philadelphia, PA 3. Portland, OR 13. Nashville, TN 4. Orlando, FL 14. Boston, MA 5. Kansas City, MO 15. Chicago, IL 6. Washington, DC 16. Cincinnati, OH 7. Miami, FL 17. Houston, TX 8. Salt Lake City, UT 18. Cary, NC 9. New York, NY 19. Dallas, TX 10. Atlanta, GA 20. Austin, TX