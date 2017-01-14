Yankee Doodle Dandies

We are into January 2017 but come September THE ULTIMATE YANKEE BOOK by yours truly will make its debut. What follows is just a sampling of “ultimate” content. Enjoy. Reactions always welcomed.

Travel by Airplane

In 1946, the Yankees became the first team to regularly travel by airplane. The team leased a United Airlines plane nicknamed the “Yankee Mainliner.” Despite the advantages of flying, four players, including Red Ruffing, still chose to take the train.

Mascot

The Yankees are one of four teams today lacking a mascot. From 1982 until 1985, the team mascot was Dandy, a pinstriped bird. That did not work out.

Hideki Matsui

Before becoming a Yankee, Hideki Matsui recorded the second-longest consecutive games played streak in Japanese baseball history – 1,250 straight games.

Elaine’s

George Steinbrenner liked to dine at Elaine’s on Second Avenue in Manhattan. With his team at home, he would often partake of an early supper.

Mantle’s Locker

Yankee outfielder and future broadcaster Bobby Murcer took over Mickey Mantle’s locker after “the Mick” retired in 1968

Yogi Berra, Mosts, a Partial List

Most postseason games – Yogi Berra holds the record for appearing in the most postseason games – 75. In his 19 year career, Berra and the New York Yankees went to the postseason 14 times. Since Berra played during the years before divisional play, all of the games he appeared in were World Series games, meaning he also holds the record for most World Series games appeared in. The great Yankee also holds the record for most World Series at-bats with 259, and is third behind Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth in World Series homeruns, with 12.

Yogi Berra, Everywhere!

Bill Bevens’ No-Hitter Broken up By “Cookie” Lavagetto October 3, 1947; Yogi was there as the Yankees catcher.

Sandy Amoros catch October 4, 1955; Yogi was there as Yankee catcher and smacked the ball that Amoros caught down the left field line.

Don Larsen’ perfect game, October 8, 1956; Yogi was the catcher.

Bill Mazeroski’s home run, October 13, 1960; Yogi was there as the Yankees left fielder.

Home Run Number 61 by Roger Maris, October 1, 1961; Yogi was there as Yankee left fielder for part of the game.

Willie McCovey’s line shot to Bobby Richardson, October 16, 1962; Yogi was there as a part time player on the bench.

Chris Chambliss home run in ALCS, October 14, 1976, Yogi was there as Yankees coach.

Reggie Jackson’s three home runs, October 18, 1977; Yogi was there as a Yankee coach.

The Bucky Dent Home Run, October 2, 1978; Yogi was there as Yankees coach.

George Brett battles Goose Gossage, October 10, 1980, Yogi was there as Yankees coach.

Yogi Berra was there after the Yankees fired Billy Martin on December 16, 1983 and took over as Yankee manager.

David Cone’s Perfect Game, July 19, 1999, Yogi was being honored on “Yogi Berra Day”

On the field, in the dugout, in the clubhouse, throwing out a first ball, Lawrence Peter Berra did his thing during the 2001 World Series.

