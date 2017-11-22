Max Veronneau Has Elevated His Game

Max Veronneau is very talented undrafted right winger who plays for the Princeton Tigers. Now in his junior season, he’s putting it all together. After a very successful two-goal, three-point game against Yale, he is on NHL scouts’ radar. In his first six games he has five goals and five assists.

In a recent game against Yale, one of his goals was a wrist shot he just threw on net from long distance but that’s a smart play. When you shoot on net you never know what can happen.

The Ottawa native is a whiz on the power play and he finds the open spaces on the ice. At 6-0, 180 pounds he has enough size and gumption to be able to score down low. He has an accurate backhand as well.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights saw something in him and they did invite him to their first-ever rookie camp. Now 21, I have noticed an increase in his game speed from this season as compared to previous seasons, and last year he had 35 points in 33 games. His career high for goals is 11, it’s a good bet that he’ll easily eclipse that mark.

ECAC hockey has picked up a lot in the last decade so I don’t think anybody will say he’s doing this against weak teams. He’s not afraid to shoot the puck. In that game against Yale he recorded nine shots.

Keep an eye on this prospect. If his next six games are anything like his first he’ll get a lot more people talking about him.