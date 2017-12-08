Phantoms – Penguins December 6th Report

In a game where the Phantoms dominated the Penguins. Here are some notes:

Penguins:

Daniel Sprong – 6-0, 195 – RW – Showed speed on the wing. Missed the net after he was wide open. Needs to get in the flow of the game more. No power play late.

Lukas Bengtsson – 5-10, 172 –D – Skates well, especially backwards. Takes the puck up the ice with ease.

Phantoms:

Dustin Tokarski – 6-0, 205 – G – Quick covers. Seeing through traffic well. Not giving up a lot of rebounds. Gliding along the crease well. Stopping point-blank shots to earn the shutout. He could be the Flyers insurance policy down the road if a goalie trade is made.

Matt Read – 5-10, 185 – LW – Controlled the puck well. Set up the first goal with a nice pass from behind the net 5-on-5. Has good chemistry with linemates. Was physical on the penalty kill. Laid a nice hit on the side boards and then got the puck up ice.

Oskar Lindblom – 6-1, 198 – LW – Skating well with Corban Knight. Got a nice pass from Knight on a 2-on-1 that he buried with confidence. Plays the penalty kill with confidence. Ready to turn defense into offense. Mixing it up along the wall. Played a tough game. Tough on defense.

Mikhail Vorobyev – 6-2, 206 –C – In the crease on the top power play. Scored in the crease. Freezes puck along the wall like a pro. He, Read and a good line.

Mark Friedman – 5-10, 192 – D – Passing well. Absorbing hits behind the net in the offensive zone but held the puck. Skating great. Lots of energy. Notched an assist.

Nic Aube-Kubel – 5-11, 204 – RW – Using his body along the side wall in the defensive zone.

Sam Morin and Phillipe Myers have been battling some nagging injuries and neither played.