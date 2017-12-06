Team Canada World Junior Championship Camp Omissions and More

Team Canada had their conference call to talk about who was invited to their camp. There’s always that feeling that they have too many players to go around but if that was really the case they’d win a gold medal every year, and they don’t.

Owen Tippett was playing in the NHL. You can’t say he wasn’t facing great competition. When he went back to the Mississauga Steelheads he has put up 16 points in 13 games so there’s not a situation where he feels deflated. Last year he had 44 goals and performed very well in the playoffs with 10 goals and 19 points in 20 games. I’d take Tippett (Florida) over Jonah Gadjovich (Canucks) every day of the week. Tippett can score the big goal in a big spot. They might miss that quality.

Morgan Frost – He’s one of the fastest players in junior hockey. He’s third in the OHL in scoring. The Flyers draft pick has 13 goals and 42 points in 47 games. What does a guy have to do to make the team? Grow? At 5-11, I’d take him over the very talented Michael McLeod. Both are fast, Frost is faster and he’s an elite passer. Frost also has a better hockey I.Q. compared to the Devils draft pick.

Carter Hart (Flyers) is the guy. I liked what I saw out of him last year and clearly Team Canada feels like the best is yet to come with him.

“Experience is a big advantage. He knows the tournament and level of play. All that baggage he has, I’m sure he will use it properly. I’m sure he will be a key guy for us. We’re not relying on just one guy,’ said head coach, Dominique Ducharme.

Team Canada isn’t worried about Hart’s mono. A reporter asked about it but he’s been healthy for a while now. He’s played 14 games and won back to back CHL Goaltender of the Week honors. We get enough of them when the NHL Draft rolls around.

Team Sweden and Finland look good. I was happy that David Bernhardt (Flyers) and Jesper Mattila (undrafted) http://www.sportsology.com/jesper-mattila-a-versatile-defenseman/ both made their respective teams.