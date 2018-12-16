Princeton vs. Penn State Notes

Princeton was down 4-1 and came back to tie it up 4-4. The game ended in that tie so here’s what I saw:

Princeton:

Max Veronneau – 6-0, 180 – RW – His first goal of the game was pretty. He had to settle down a puck with a guy pushing on him. It was a fast break and Veronneau scored on a nice backhand. Calm and cool. His second goal of the game was a nice, quick shot down low. He was the best player on both teams by far. Kuffner’s goal was off a Veronneau shot. His 82 assists put him ahead of Jeff Halpern all-time for third place on the list.

Expect him to be signed when the signing period opens at the end of March for all undrafted NCAA free agents. He has 18 points in 13 games. I have reason to believe that the Vegas Golden Knights could be that team.

Ryan Kuffner – 6-1, 195 – LW – Had a four-point game. He has 21 points in 13 games. He’s a real catalyst out there. Hard to contain. Finds the open man. He has a pro shot. With a few scouts in attendance, expect him to be signed as well.

Derek Topatigh – 5-11, 185 – D – This junior is having a breakout season. He has seven points in 13 games and was in on the action in that game with a helper. His skating is really good, and his offense is emerging. He was out on the ice late in the game before they tied it up. His passing is very accurate as well.

Penn State:

Brandon Biro – 5-11, 175 – RW – He’s fast, and gets into the offensive zone quickly and makes things happen on the ice. His backhand goal that opened up the scoring for Penn State was a skill goal. The junior has 20 points in 18 games.

Cole Hults – 6-2, 195 – D – He was drafted in the 5thround by the Kings. He has 13 points in 18 games. He skates very well. He keeps the puck in the offensive zone with good stick work. On the PK he has fast, safe clears.

Nikita Pavlychev – 6-7, 225 – C – I’ve seen him over the years and his speed has really improved. He has 10 goals and 20 points in 18 games. He’s good along the walls. He’s more defensively responsible then he used to be. He can find open areas on the ice to set up shot offensively. He needs more work on face-offs. The Penguins drafted him in the 7thround and in 2012 he played for the Wilke-Barre Knights bantam team that had Daniel Sprong, teammate Denis Smirnov and Ivan Provorov on it. He has a chance to be an NHLer.