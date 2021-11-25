Prospect Notes From Princeton vs. Clarkson

Princeton and Clarkson played a Saturday Night game. Clarkson has six NHL drafted players. Here are a few who stood out in this game.

Clarkson

Aidan Porter – Goalie – Nashville Predators – Sophomore – He fills a lot of net with his 6-3 frame. He has a solid glove hand and he’s good with players crashing the crease. Porter takes good angles leaving the shooter next to nothing to choose from.

Noah Beck – Defense – St. Louis Blues – Sophomore – Putting up some points already this season. He plays the point on the power play and he looks good bringing the puck up the ice. A cool passer on the power play. Calm. He got on the score sheet and showed battle in the corner.

Alex Campbell – Left Wing – Nashville Predators – Sophomore – He’s the best player on the ice. During this game he was at the point-per-game mark this season. Had a great setup of a goal with speed and a no-look pass left in the crease for his teammate to pot. Campbell has a good wrist shot on the power play. He scored a goal with it.

Anthony Romano – Right Wing – Arizona Coyotes – Junior – His skating has improved since I’ve been covering him. His nose for the net is excellent. He got a goal that way and had other chances. Romano shows a lot of hustle on that second line. The Coyotes need to sign him after this season or he’s likely to go UFA after his senior year.

Princeton

Alex Konovalov – Center – Undrafted – Freshman – I covered him when he was with Muskegon. He’s on the 4th line but he was noticeable. He took hits to make plays. He’s around the net looking for rebounds and his skating is improved. Watch out for him this season or next.

Clarkson could make some noise this year in the ECAC.