The San Diego Comic-Con is happening as we speak and our friends at Random House sent us these panel videos.

Lucasfilm Publishing panel:

Space Panel:

Be Your Own Superhero: Intersectional Feminism in Comics Panel:

DC Icons: Blockbuster YA Authors Meet Iconic DC Superheroes Panel:

Here’s a ton of great celebrity shots including Katheryn Winnick (photo by Mike del Tufo):