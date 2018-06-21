Scott Perunovich is Once Again a Draft Hopeful

Scott Perunovich is heading to Dallas with the rest of the 2018 NHL Draft hopefuls. The only difference for him is he’s been through this before. In fact, this will be his third kick at the can and based on the year he had he’s expected to hear his name called at some point in Dallas.

“Obviously getting passed over twice kind of puts a damper in a young kids’ head. Looking forward to it. This is my last chance here. Hopefully I can go somewhere this time,” Perunovich stated. “Wherever I go. It doesn’t really bother me. When they call my name out I’ll be able to prove to them everything I have.”

This year was a big one for the talented defenseman. The Minnesota native really got his name out there again when he was selected for the Team USA U20 team at the 2018 World Junior Championship. He has a lot of offense in his game and as a result should get drafted.

“That was a huge honor. That helps get your name get out there in the hockey world. I was thankful that I was asked to tryout and lucky enough make the team,” he added. “It was pretty special to be a part of.”

He was paired with now New York Rangers prospect, Ryan Lindgren and he gave a full scouting report.

“Off the ice he’s a great kid,” he interjected. “He’s fun to be around and a good leader. On the ice he’d do anything for you. If someone delivers a cheap-shot to his teammate he would go right after him. He doesn’t care how big or how strong that player is. The type of kid you want on the ice with you, not against.”

Quinn Hughes is another defenseman he’s familiar with. Hughes is 5-10 178 and Perunovich is 5-10, 170.

“Myself and Quinn Hughes definitely came to college hockey at the right time. If it was 30 years ago it would be a different story. The game has changed a lot. It’s a faster game, quicker tempo. You see Torey Krug. Hughes is one of the best skaters I’ve ever played with.”

He won at National Championship with Minnesota Duluth last season and he thinks the team will be contending again this year.

“My defensive partner, Nick Wolff, helped me a lot and most of the coaches are defenseman,” he admitted. “We lost some guys but we also picked up some good players. Obviously we’re looking to having the same result as last season and the guys know we are capable of it. We’re looking forward to getting back on the ice.”

He will be spending his summer getting ready for next season. That will include some fun times at the lake, especially if he gets drafted.